Can Tho provides free clean water to coastal-area residents

Under the plan for the 2026 dry season, Can Tho City will establish 37 free clean-water distribution points for residents in vulnerable areas.

Residents collect water at free distribution points.

The Can Tho Department of Agriculture and Environment announced on January 27 that it has put into operation several free clean-water supply points to support residents in coastal and coastal-adjacent areas affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Under the plan for the 2026 dry season, Can Tho will establish 37 free clean-water distribution points for residents in vulnerable areas. To date, 18 of these sites have already become operational, while the remaining points are being urgently implemented and are expected to come online before the Lunar New Year.

People in Can Tho’s coastal areas regularly face water shortages during the dry season.

Each water supply point is equipped with storage tanks holding more than 10,000 liters and an automated pumping system operating continuously, ensuring a constant and sufficient water supply for residents to collect at any time. There is no limit on the volume of water that individuals may take.

For households in remote or hard-to-reach areas where access to water distribution points is limited, local authorities will mobilize mass organizations and functional forces to deliver clean water directly to homes, with priority given to vulnerable groups and disadvantaged households. In emergency situations, management units will deploy water tanker trucks and barges to ensure timely delivery, with the overarching goal of preventing any household from lacking water for daily use.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan