Nuclear power plant development in Vietnam: Many key steps taken

The process of building the first nuclear power plant in Vietnam requires a significant amount of time, with many stages to be done. Over the recent past, the country has taken many key steps to ensure that this plant can become operational by 2032 to meet the national energy demand and secure sustainable development.

Nuclear science and technology research center – Top priority

Area planned for the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project (Photo: VNA)

Professor Pham Duy Hien, an atomic energy expert and former Deputy Director of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VAEI) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, affirmed that the development of nuclear power is becoming increasingly important and necessary amid global energy challenges such as the shortage of clean energy sources, climate change, and the growing energy demand.

The reactivation of nuclear power projects will help Vietnam diversify its energy supply sources, guarantee energy security, and achieve its economic growth target as well as its commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, as pledged at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

According to the professor, in the countries that have developed nuclear energy, they first studied and operated research reactors basing on which they would build and develop a nuclear industry. In Vietnam, the Da Lat Nuclear Reactor officially began running on March 20, 1984, with a capacity of 500 kWt. Over 40 years of the reactor's operation, the VAEI’s research and development activities have made significant contributions to the country's socio-economic development.

This reactor can be considered the first step in introducing atomic energy to Vietnam, and the upcoming construction of a nuclear science and technology research centre in the southern province of Dong Nai will serve as a milestone to ensure that the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant project is completed on schedule.

Therefore, Hien emphasised, Vietnam needs to accelerate the establishment of the center with a large research reactor as the top priority in the country’s nuclear power development program.

He also expressed his belief that completing and putting this centre into operation will serve as a "cradle" for training human resources needed for Vietnam’s nuclear power plants.

Readying human resources for nuclear power projects

VAEI Director Tran Chi Thanh shared that nuclear science and technology is considered the "backbone" for socio-economic development and national defence – security safeguarding. Over the years, the atomic energy sector has been silently preparing to strengthen its workforce and human resources in anticipation of Vietnam's resumption of its nuclear power project.

Restarting the project is not only a strategic decision for national energy security but also contributes to the transition to a sustainable green economy, thereby elevating the country's science and technology to new heights, he remarked.

To ensure the success of this project, developing high-quality human resources is one of the key factors. Acknowledging this, the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed plans to build a skilled and long-term workforce, especially personnel for the management and implementation of the nuclear science and technology research centre project in various stages.

The ministry has also put forward plans to prepare manpower for the safe and efficient operation of the centre once it is operational, as well as to train human resources for the construction, operation, and development of nuclear power plants.

Cao Dong Vu, Director of the VAEI's Da Lat Nuclear Research Institute, noted that over the past years, the Da Lat institute has carried out numerous technical support projects and research contracts with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other partners.

In addition, it has actively participated in other multilateral collaboration frameworks, including the Asia-Pacific Regional Cooperation, the Forum for Nuclear Cooperation in Asia, and bilateral cooperation with national-level laboratories in the US, India, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, among others.

Every year, it also hosts and organises several international seminars and specialised training courses, focusing on radiation safety, reactor technology, nuclear applications in industry and the environment, environmental radiation monitoring, and response to radiation and nuclear emergencies, Vu went on.

Deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam Ishikawa Isamu confirmed that the VAEI has devoted much effort to nuclear energy research. This dedication has served as a cornerstone in restarting and promoting the implementation of nuclear power projects.

Studies on nuclear power, nuclear technology, and even small modular reactor technology have shown that Vietnam still maintains continuity and is always ready to provide human resources for nuclear power development, he added.

