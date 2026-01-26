National

Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway rest stop resumes operations

The rest stop on the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway officially resumed operations on January 26.

The Project Management Unit 7 under the Ministry of Construction announced on January 26 that the rest stop at Km 205+092 on the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway was reopened on the morning of January 26 following its temporary closure for construction work.

The Km 205+092 rest stop is located in Ham Thuan Bac Commune, Lam Dong Province. To meet the increased travel demand during the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday, TTC Chau Thanh Trading–Service Joint Stock Company, the project investor, has temporarily put into operation essential facilities, including restrooms, parking areas, rest lounge area and food and beverage services.

z7468113844002-fd002b2588e9fbecd43e6dcdfe39c9aa-9830-6034.jpg
The rest lounge area is designed in a modern style.

Facilities such as the fuel station and electric vehicle charging area have largely been completed but are still awaiting the completion of licensing procedures before being put into service.

Alongside temporary operations, the investor continues to complete the entire project. By April 2026, the Km 205+092 rest stop is expected to be completed and officially put into full operation.

Meanwhile, the remaining rest stop along the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway, in the section passing through Tuy Phong Commune, has yet to receive full site handover to the investor.

The Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway is approximately 100 kilometers long and located entirely in Lam Dong Province.

z7468021178935-ddc98b2e2fc99652a8b8d7c75c7d37ba-3711-8025.jpg
A panoramic view of the Km 205+092 rest stop on the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway

The reopening of the Km 205+092 rest stop is expected to help ensure traffic safety and improve service quality along this vital expressway.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

