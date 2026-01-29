Tet atmosphere reaches early to those recovering from disaster

Ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, a range of nationwide support activities has contributed to bringing warmth and renewed hope to disaster-affected communities.

From the devastation left by storms and floods, many parts of the Central region are gradually recovering through collective solidarity and mutual assistance. Ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, a range of nationwide support activities has contributed to bringing warmth and renewed hope to disaster-affected communities.

Rising from the ruins

In the early days of the twelfth lunar month, Phong My Market in Phong Dien Ward, Hue City, is bustling with activity as it prepares for the Lunar New Year. The sound of laughter and the rhythm of daily trade now fill the market, masking the devastation it endured during the historic floods of late October and early November 2025.

As floodwaters from the O Lau River receded after engulfing the market overnight, what remained most clearly was not just loss, but the solidarity of traders helping one another clean up, rebuild their livelihoods, and share donated relief supplies, according to Ms. Hoang Thi Nhung, Head of the Phong My Market Management Board.

In recent days, numerous mass organizations and businesses have launched significant social welfare initiatives to support flood-affected residents in Hue City.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Kim Tra Ward, in coordination with Huda Hue Company Limited– Carlsberg Vietnam, distributed 100 gift packages worth a total of VND50 million (US$1,914) to poor and near-poor households.

Meanwhile, in Chan May–Lang Co Commune, the Hue City Red Cross, in coordination with partner organizations, organized the “Compassionate Tet Market – Spring 2026,” through which 300 Tet gift packages valued at VND800,000 (US$30.6) each were provided to people with disabilities, elderly residents living alone, and households severely affected by natural disasters.

The Huong Phung Border Guard Post, under the Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard Command, presented over 800 Tet gift packages to students and residents in difficult circumstances in border areas.

In Phu My Dong Commune, Gia Lai Province, once heavily damaged by typhoon No. 13, Kalmaegi in November 2025, signs of spring are now visible in every household.

The provincial Border Guard Command, in coordination with local units and businesses, organized a range of heartfelt activities, including “Zero-Cost Stalls,” free medical checkups for disadvantaged residents and cultural exchanges.

Mr. Tran Ngung, a resident of Xuan Thanh Nam Hamlet, shared emotionally that the disasters were devastating, but thanks to the care of the Party, the State, and the compassion of society, people feel less burdened and more reassured ahead of Tet.

At the same time, in areas affected by historic flooding in eastern Dak Lak Province, villages once ravaged by natural disasters are gradually recovering.

Mr. Le Chi Hoai, Chairman of the Hoa Thinh Commune People’s Committee, said that charitable groups nationwide have continued to provide support, while programs by Military Region 5 and its affiliates are helping disaster-hit communities welcome a warm Tet holiday.

Compassion from the city named after President Ho Chi Minh

Along the Kon River, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross mobilized various units and organizations to implement the “Compassionate Tet” program for disadvantaged residents affected by storms and floods in Binh An, Binh Phu and An Nhon Tay communes, as well as Binh Dinh Ward in Gia Lai Province. The program distributed 1,500 Tet gift packages to storm- and flood-affected residents, with a total budget of VND1.5 billion (US$57,360).

In Da Nang City, Mr. Ha Van Tu, Vice Chairman of the Que Son Commune Fellowship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, personally delivered gift packages to people in his hometown. A total of 625 gifts, worth more than VND300 million (US$11,491), were presented to high-achieving students of Que Son High School and to disadvantaged households in the area. He said that although the gifts were modest, they represented the heartfelt sentiments of people living far from home. He also hoped that these contributions would help bring a warmer, more compassionate Tet to their hometown communities.

Warmth reaches remote communities With a commitment to ensuring no one is left behind, Border Guard posts across Quang Tri, Hue and Da Nang have brought the spirit of spring to border communities through the 2026 “Border-Guard Spring – Warmth for Border Communities” program. Festive cultural performances, combined with thousands of gift packages of cash and essential supplies, have helped brighten the lives of families facing hardship as Tet approaches.

Beyond border areas, hometown associations in Ho Chi Minh City organized “Spring of Love” activities, carrying Tet to highland villages and hospital wards alike. More than three tons of rice and dozens of gift packages were distributed to patients in the Central region, while free bus services were arranged to help students and low-income workers return home in time for the holiday.

Natural disasters can take away property, but they cannot take away compassion. This shared support makes the coming spring warmer for everyone, said Mr. Dinh Nguyen Vu, Party Secretary of Que Son Commune.

By Van Thang, Nguyen Cuong, Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong