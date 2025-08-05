Government urges upon site clearance for Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project

The Government urges that the site clearance for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant project must complete by 2025, enabling the handover to investors as scheduled.

The Government urges local administrations upon land compensation and resettlement activities to ensure the timely relocation of affected households. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to complete the site clearance for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant project by 2025, enabling the handover to investors as scheduled.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son yesterday signed Decision No. 1654/QD-TTg, officially approving the preparation and adjustment of Vietnam's national energy master plan for the 2021–2030 period, with a long-term vision to 2050.

Two key objectives of the revised master plan include establishing a competitive energy market by diversifying ownership structures and business models to better serve consumer interests. The remaining one is accelerating the removal of subsidies, transitioning away from social policy implementation through energy pricing mechanisms.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been designated as the lead agency responsible for coordinating adjustments to the national energy development plan. This includes selecting qualified consulting units and ensuring all procedural steps comply with regulatory requirements.

On the same day, the Government Office released an official notice summarizing the conclusions of Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son regarding the resettlement and site clearance efforts for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plant projects.

According to the notice, the Deputy Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to actively collaborate with relevant ministries, governmental agencies, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), and Vietnam National Energy and Industry Group. The goal is to expedite negotiations with international partners under intergovernmental agreements related to investment cooperation for the Ninh Thuan nuclear power plants.

Specifically, the Ministry is expected to complete negotiations for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant by August 2025 and finalize agreements for Ninh Thuan 2 no later than May 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has directed the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province to strictly comply with regulations and guidance from competent authorities regarding compensation and resettlement related to the Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring the highest level of safety for affected residents, with a focus on timely compensation, relocation, and completion of site clearance by 2025 for handover to investors.

A key requirement is that relocated households must have living conditions equal to or better than their previous homes, ensuring long-term stability and livelihood support in new resettlement areas.

Simultaneously, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group have been tasked with urgently finalizing the pre-feasibility study reports for the nuclear power plant investment projects. These reports will serve as the basis for submitting proposals to competent authorities to adjust investment policies.

According to the current timeline, the pre-feasibility study report for Ninh Thuan 1 is to be completed by September 2025, and for Ninh Thuan 2 by June 2026 at the latest.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan