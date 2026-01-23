National

Dong Nai urges progress of extension project of Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line

Dong Nai provincial authorities have issued directives urging faster progress on key infrastructure projects across the province, including Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line (Metro Line No. 1).

Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Ha has signed Official Dispatch No. 989/UBND-KTNS, calling for the acceleration and closer oversight of several priority projects.

Regarding the proposed extension of Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line (Metro Line No. 1) in Ho Chi Minh City to Dong Nai’s administrative and political center and Long Thanh International Airport, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has instructed the Department of Construction to urgently finalize documentation for the establishment of a project task force. The department is also tasked with preparing materials for an upcoming working session between the chairpersons of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on railway connections between the two localities.

In addition, the Department of Finance has been assigned to advise competent authorities on the establishment of an appraisal council, if necessary, based on the project’s scale, nature, and level of complexity, in order to carry out appraisal procedures in accordance with regulations.

For other major projects, including the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway and Ring Road 3, the Dong Nai provincial People’s Committee has directed the Director of the Department of Construction to continue inspections of construction activities, with particular attention to contract packages that are behind schedule.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

