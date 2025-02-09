Prime Minister directs to formulate policies for nuclear power plant deployment

The Government Office has just issued a notice of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's conclusion on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Ninh Thuan.

The Prime Minister has directed ministries, agencies, and localities to develop mechanisms and policies to soon implement the nuclear power project. They are tasked with proposing solutions for key issues, including site clearance, resettlement, livelihood stabilization, financial mechanisms, capital allocation, and contractor selection, ensuring an efficient implementation of the project.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will unveil proposed policies and implementation mechanisms for nuclear power plants at the National Assembly's February 15 extraordinary session.

Under the Prime Minister's directive, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Government Office and relevant ministries, will propose to competent authorities the assignment of key investors for the nuclear power projects. Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) will be tasked with investing in the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant while the National Energy Industry Group (Petrovietnam) will oversee the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Plant. The goal is to complete construction investment by December 31, 2030 with an absolute deadline of December 31, 2031.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will review the investment policy adjustment, while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will conduct the environmental impact assessment by February 2025. Both will submit their proposal at the 15th NA’s 9th extraordinary session slated to kick off on February 12.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan