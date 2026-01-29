NA Chairman meets predecessors

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man acknowledged the valuable contributions of former leaders and deputies to the country’s and the NA’s major achievements.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented a NA Standing Committee's banners celebrating the longevity of former leaders of the parliament during the meeting on January 28 in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on January 28 chaired a meeting with former NA leaders, former NA Standing Committee members, former full-time deputies at the central level, and retired officials and civil servants of NA agencies in northern provinces.

Among them were former NA Chairmen Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, former NA Vice Chairman Huynh Ngoc Son expressed sincere gratitude to the NA Party Committee, the Standing Committee and NA agencies for their continued care and attention to retired officials.

He said that although retired, he has continued to closely follow the legislature’s activities, expressing pride in the NA’s strong, substantive and comprehensive renewal, marked by growing professionalism and achievements.

In his remarks, Chairman Tran Thanh Man briefed the participants on the country’s and the NA’s major achievements in 2025. He highlighted the maintenance of macroeconomic stability, inflation control, social welfare, national defence and security, and the expansion of external relations, which have helped further enhance Vietnam’s international standing. Corruption and wastefulness prevention and control, and administrative restructuring were pursued vigorously, creating a strong imprint in 2025 through streamlining efforts at both central and local levels, earning positive assessments at home and abroad, he said.

Regarding legislative activities, he said 2025 was a landmark year, with 89 laws adopted, including 51 laws and 39 resolutions passed at the 10th session alone. These results were attributed to renewed law-making thinking, accelerated digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence in NA operations, improving legislative quality and efficiency. He acknowledged the valuable contributions of former leaders and deputies to these achievements.

Looking ahead to 2026, the top legislator stressed that implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress is the legislature’s foremost task. The NA will continue renewing the supreme supervision work, materialising breakthrough resolutions of the Politburo, and carefully preparing for the March 15 elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

On the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year, Chairman Man extended warm wishes to all participants and their families, expressing hope for their continued engagement and contributions to the NA’s renewal and national development.

VNA