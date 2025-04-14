Deputy PM stresses safety of nuclear power plant construction must be foremost

Acknowledging the introduction of nuclear power plant construction as a new and complex issue, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung stressed that security and safety must be the foremost considerations.

After listening to Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung present the draft Law on Atomic Energy (amended) at this morning's meeting, the National Assembly Standing Committee gave its opinion on this issue.

Despite a general consensus on the need for the law's promulgation, concerns were raised regarding the incompleteness of the project dossier, which lacks a summary report on law implementation and a crucial policy impact assessment. These omissions were highlighted as significant shortcomings.

The National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment has recommended that a specific agency be designated, one that possesses adequate authority, technical expertise, and management capabilities. Additionally, it emphasized the importance of ensuring that activities align with the safety standards and nuclear security guidelines set forth by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and relevant international agreements.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Vu Hong Thanh suggested continuing to review and compare the provisions of the draft law with relevant laws and international treaties such as the convention on nuclear safety, nuclear security and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and Vietnam's commitments at the United Nations conferences on climate change.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Nguyen Manh Hung accepted this opinion and said he would study and revise it.

Highlighting the misuse of antibiotics and their long-term effects, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the NA Economic and Financial Committee proposed a proactive approach to address the issue and mitigate risks associated with radiation use. While supporting the principle of decentralization, he raised concerns regarding the authority of the National Assembly and the Prime Minister in making decisions about nuclear power projects.

"There must be a consensus on the underlying principles. To approve a project, all required procedures and documentation must be thoroughly compiled and completed; expediting the process by simply forwarding it to the Prime Minister is not a viable solution", stated the head of the Economic and Financial Committee. He added that the law’s scheduled implementation on July 1 is unlikely, as the necessary guiding documents are almost certainly not going to be finalized in time.



By Anh Phuong – Translated by Dan Thuy