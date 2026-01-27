National

VNAT issues warning over impersonation of its leadership

Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has issued a warning over impersonation of its leadership and the dissemination of false information on social media.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has issued a warning over the emergence of a Facebook account that has allegedly exploited and manipulated images of the agency’s leadership to disseminate false information linked to the promotion of a cryptocurrency trading platform.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, a Facebook account operating under the name “BNB Global” posted content advertising promotional and prize-based programs, using images featuring senior officials of the authority as well as leaders of the Tourism Information Center. These images were reportedly edited and inserted into the layout of Thanh Nien Newspaper, creating the misleading impression that the information originated from an official and credible news source.

Following verification, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism confirmed that the information is entirely fabricated. The background visual images and content were manipulated and altered to falsely associate them with a promotional campaign for a cryptocurrency exchange. The editing, distortion of images, and dissemination of false information are strictly prohibited under the Cybersecurity Law. Such actions not only infringe upon legitimate rights and interests and damage the credibility of the authority but also pose a serious risk of fraud, potentially causing financial losses to social media users who fail to exercise due caution.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism advises the public to obtain information exclusively from its official channels, including the website vietnamtourism.gov.vn and verified media platforms, while remaining vigilant and refraining from sharing or engaging with unverified content.

In the coming period, the Authority will continue to strengthen public communication efforts and work closely with relevant agencies and the press to promptly detect and prevent acts of impersonation and fraud, contributing to the creation of a safe, transparent, and healthy information environment in cyberspace.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh

