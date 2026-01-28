Military aircraft crashes in Dak Lak mountainous area, pilot remains safe

According to initial information, when the incident occurred, the pilot ejected from the aircraft, sustained injuries, and was rescued and taken to Phu Yen General Hospital in Tuy Hoa ward for treatment.
A leader of Dong Hoa ward confirmed that the local authorities are verifying the incident’s details, while a representative of Hoa Xuan commune stated that although the crash site is not located within the commune, it is still monitoring the situation and is making efforts to coordinate with relevant forces for assistance.
The involved forces and units are currently collaborating to handle the incident.