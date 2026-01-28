National

Military aircraft crashes in Dak Lak mountainous area, pilot remains safe

A military aircraft crashed in the mountainous area between Hoa Xuan commune and Dong Hoa ward in the central province of Dak Lak (formerly Dong Hoa district, Phu Yen province) on the morning of January 28.

The mountainous area between Hoa Xuan commune and Dong Hoa ward in the central province of Dak Lak province where the military aircraft crash takes place on January 28 morning. (Photo: VNA)

According to initial information, when the incident occurred, the pilot ejected from the aircraft, sustained injuries, and was rescued and taken to Phu Yen General Hospital in Tuy Hoa ward for treatment.

A leader of Dong Hoa ward confirmed that the local authorities are verifying the incident’s details, while a representative of Hoa Xuan commune stated that although the crash site is not located within the commune, it is still monitoring the situation and is making efforts to coordinate with relevant forces for assistance.

The involved forces and units are currently collaborating to handle the incident.

