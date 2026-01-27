New Zealand delivers aid to storm-affected families in Lang Son

The New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam and World Vision International in Vietnam (WVIV), in coordination with the Lang Son Red Cross Society, on January 26, organized a program to distribute aid to households affected by storms in Trang Dinh commune.

Flooding in Nhat Tien commune, Lang Son province, in June 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, a total of 339 aid packages were distributed to households affected by the storms in the commune. Among them, 202 households received VND4 million each in cash; 81 received household kits, including blankets, cooking pots, and tableware, valued at nearly VND3 million each; and 56 others received VND4 million each in cash for repairing water and sanitation facilities. The program also included community guidance on safe water use, personal hygiene, and disease prevention.

Rebecca Leslie Hemara, Deputy Head of Mission of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam, affirmed that New Zealand and its embassy in Vietnam remain committed to supporting and accompanying local communities affected by natural disasters across Vietnam and in Lang Son in particular.

She also highlighted New Zealand’s readiness to share its experience in agriculture, tourism, education and training, climate change adaptation, and disaster prevention.

Tran Thi Phuong Trinh, Vice Chairwoman of the Lang Son Red Cross Society, reported that over the past year, the province was directly affected by Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No. 10) and the aftermath of Typhoon Matmo (Storm No. 11).

According to Trinh, That Khe and Trang Dinh communes were among the hardest-hit areas, with a large number of households affected, particularly poor and near-poor families and other vulnerable groups. Total damage from Typhoon Matmo is estimated at around VND4.6 billion in That Khe and over VND20 billion in Trang Dinh.

Authorities and humanitarian organizations have promptly implemented support activities to help residents recover from natural disasters; however, many people in Lang Son still face difficulties.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has funded WVIV and the provincial Red Cross Society to assist 840 households affected by storms and floods in the two communes, with total aid exceeding US$187,000.

Earlier, on January 21, the WVIV, the provincial Red Cross Society, distributed aid packages to 501 households in That Khe commune.

