Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee accelerates digitalization of Party procedures

This morning, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee instructed the Office of the Party Committee and associated units to prepare a plan for the implementation of four Party administrative procedures on the electronic platform within the city's Party organization, with a deadline for completion set before April 27.

The Office of the Party Committee has communicated this directive, highlighting the immediate necessity to establish the required conditions for executing these procedures digitally throughout the Party organization. The designated responsibilities encompass the Organization Commission of the Party Committee overseeing and executing procedures including full Party membership recognition, temporary transfer of Party membership activities, and acquiring assessments from local Party cells for members who are presently employed.

Subordinate Party committees have also been instructed to ensure that Party organizations and members under their management open bank accounts and declare information on the administrative system to guarantee Party fee collection and payment beginning in May 2026.

At the same time, units must promptly review, update, and standardize Party organization and member data, resolving all error warnings in the database to ensure consistency and accuracy.

This work must also be completed before April 27.

By Van Minh- Translated by Anh Quan