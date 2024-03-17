Japanese retailer AEON to join Vietnam International Sourcing 2024

As the demand for Vietnamese agricultural products and processed foods is rising, Japan’s retailer AEON TopValu will seek suppliers for its supermarket chain Aeon at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024, which is slated for June 6-8 in HCMC.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

As the demand for Vietnamese agricultural products and processed foods is rising, Japan’s retailer AEON TopValu will seek suppliers for its supermarket chain Aeon at the Vietnam International Sourcing 2024, which is slated for June 6-8 in Ho Chi Minh City.

In a working session with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s European – American Market Department, General Director of Aeon TopValu Vietnam Shiotani Yuichiro said that he has a great expectation when joining the sourcing fair.

There is a great demand for Vietnamese agricultural products and processed products in the markets where Aeon is present, he said, adding through last year's event, Aeon TopValu found suppliers for its supermarket chain in China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Along with persuading its purchasers from China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to engage in the event, Aeon TopValu will continue joining hands with the MoIT to organize the Vietnamese Products Week in Japan in 2024, providing more chances for Vietnamese goods to break into Japan – the No.1 fastidious market in Asia, he said.

The purchasers want to seek Vietnamese producers who are able to meet Aeon’s criteria and standards to become the retailer’s sustainable suppliers not only for its supermarkets in Vietnam but also its system across the globe, according to the Aeon representative.

By 2030, AEON plans to own 30 shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets, with the majority located in big cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and other provinces nationwide.

The event aims to promote direct linkages between Vietnamese manufacturing and exporting enterprises with foreign retail distribution networks and importers. It includes a series of workshops, seminars, business matching activities, and an exhibition called “Vietnam International Sourcing Expo”.

This is annual premier sourcing fair in Vietnam, bringing together the leading manufacturers and exporters in the country. Details on the event and activities to be held on its framework are available at vietnamsourcingexpo.vn.

VNA