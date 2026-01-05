Phu Quy Special Zone hit by fuel shortage as rough weather disrupts supply

Phu Quy Special Zone in Lam Dong Province is grappling with a localized fuel shortage as prolonged rough weather has prevented cargo vessels from operating, disrupting gasoline and diesel deliveries from the mainland to the island.

Speaking briefly with a Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) reporter on the morning of January 5, Mr. Nguyen Van Linh, Vice Chairman of the Phu Quy Special Zone People’s Committee, confirmed that all three fuel retail outlets on the island had announced a temporary outage of gasoline. Under normal weather conditions, the three stations are generally able to meet residents’ needs for daily living, transportation, and production. However, during the annual northeast monsoon season, supply disruptions frequently occur as vessels are unable to make the crossing.

According to on-site observations, by January 4, two outlets had completely run out of gasoline, leaving only Tan Tien Fuel Station operating on a limited basis, with sales rationed at just one to two liters per person. By the morning of January 5, all three fuel stations on the island had officially reported that they had no gasoline left for sale.

“A transport vessel has already reached the mainland to load fuel, but rough seas have prevented it from returning to the island,” the representative of the Phu Quy Special Zone People’s Committee said. “If weather conditions stabilize, supplies are expected to arrive within the next two days.”

Local authorities have proactively coordinated with relevant agencies and units, issuing official communications to urge prompt action to restore supply and stabilize the market to meet residents’ needs.

The People’s Committee of Phu Quy Special Zone has called on residents to remain calm, closely follow official updates, and use fuel sparingly while awaiting the resumption of deliveries once sea conditions improve.

Located about 56 nautical miles from the mainland, Phu Quy has a population of roughly 32,000. Each year, particularly toward the end of the year and the beginning of the new year, high waves and strong winds frequently disrupt maritime transport, often leading to interruptions in fuel supply to the island.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan