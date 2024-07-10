Business

Self - introduction

ITech Expo 2024 opened

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) in collaboration with Vietbuild Construction International Exhibition Organization Corp, Alta Media and other partners this morning hosted iTech Expo 2024.

itech1.jpg
The delegates press button to open the iTech Expo 2024.

The iTech Expo 2024 aimed at introducing new technologies, promoting economic and trade connections, developing science and technology and global engineering.

The event has taken place from July 10 to July 12 at Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

With its theme of “New Tech – New Era”, the exhibition area consists of over 350 booths showcasing smart technology solutions being highly applicable from brand names such as Intel, ASUS, Zoho, QTSC, VNPT, Viettel, Mobifone, CMC Telecom, Galaxy Holdings, Dai Nam and so on.

Notably, there will be product groups and solutions related to smart lighting technology, smart urban development applications, consumer electronics, information technology, production equipment and electronic components and so on.

Representative of the iTech Expo 2024 organizing board said that the event gathered technology enterprises from over ten countries and territories in the region.

l.jpg
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long speaks at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) Lam Nguyen Hai Long said that in the tenure of 2024 – 2029, the HCA considered iTech Expo as a warm-up milestone to kick off a new development period and the event was expected to showcase pioneering technologies and enhancing future connectivity.

thuy.jpg
Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the opening ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the opening cermony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that Ho Chi Minh City has been in a huge demand of new production resources comprising digital human resources, digital technology, digital data and so on to achieve the set target of becoming a civilized, dynamic and creative city with high-quality human resources and a modern industrial service city, locomotive of the digital economy.

Therefore, the iTech Expo 2024 was considered as a chance for the city leaders and experts in the field of technology to meet, exchange, promote trade connections, introduce images and enhance the brand-names.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Vietbuild Construction International Exhibition Organization Corp Alta Media iTech Expo 2024 Quang Trung Software Park smart technology solutions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn