ITech Expo 2024 opened

The Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) in collaboration with Vietbuild Construction International Exhibition Organization Corp, Alta Media and other partners this morning hosted iTech Expo 2024.

The delegates press button to open the iTech Expo 2024.

The iTech Expo 2024 aimed at introducing new technologies, promoting economic and trade connections, developing science and technology and global engineering.

The event has taken place from July 10 to July 12 at Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, Ho Chi Minh City.

With its theme of “New Tech – New Era”, the exhibition area consists of over 350 booths showcasing smart technology solutions being highly applicable from brand names such as Intel, ASUS, Zoho, QTSC, VNPT, Viettel, Mobifone, CMC Telecom, Galaxy Holdings, Dai Nam and so on.

Notably, there will be product groups and solutions related to smart lighting technology, smart urban development applications, consumer electronics, information technology, production equipment and electronic components and so on.

Representative of the iTech Expo 2024 organizing board said that the event gathered technology enterprises from over ten countries and territories in the region.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Lam Nguyen Hai Long speaks at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) Lam Nguyen Hai Long said that in the tenure of 2024 – 2029, the HCA considered iTech Expo as a warm-up milestone to kick off a new development period and the event was expected to showcase pioneering technologies and enhancing future connectivity.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the opening ceremony.

Attending and speaking at the opening cermony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that Ho Chi Minh City has been in a huge demand of new production resources comprising digital human resources, digital technology, digital data and so on to achieve the set target of becoming a civilized, dynamic and creative city with high-quality human resources and a modern industrial service city, locomotive of the digital economy.

Therefore, the iTech Expo 2024 was considered as a chance for the city leaders and experts in the field of technology to meet, exchange, promote trade connections, introduce images and enhance the brand-names.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong