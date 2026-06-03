Italy’s 80th National Day marked in HCMC

The Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a reception on June 2 to mark the 80th anniversary of Italy’s National Day (June 2, 1946 – 2026).

Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, Alessandra Tognonato, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, representatives of diplomatic missions, international organizations, the business community, and Italian citizens living and working in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, Alessandra Tognonato, stated that in 2025, bilateral trade between Italy and Vietnam reached EUR6.9 billion (approximately US$8.3 billion) and has continued to grow in the early months of 2026.

Currently, more than 100 Italian enterprises are operating within the jurisdiction of the Italian Consulate General, covering the southern region, while around 870 Italian citizens reside in Ho Chi Minh City, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Italian community in Vietnam.

Beyond economic cooperation, Italy is actively promoting a range of collaboration programs with Vietnam in science, education, and culture. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has co-funded 60 joint research projects with Vietnamese partners and is also implementing cooperation initiatives in Earth observation in the Mekong Delta region.

In the coming time, Italy and Vietnam are expected to continue organizing various cultural exchange activities, including the Italian Film Festival, Italian Cuisine Week, Italian Language Week, and the “Study in Italy” program.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay extends congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Italy’s National Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay extended congratulations on the achievements Italy has attained over the past 80 years.

The Vice Chairman highly valued the Vietnam–Italy relationship since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1973 and over a decade since the elevation of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2013.

According to the city’s Vice Chairman, Vietnam–Italy relations are currently experiencing a highly positive stage of development, becoming increasingly substantive, comprehensive, and effective. Regarding ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Italy, bilateral trade reached over US$800 million in 2025, while Italy currently has 92 investment projects in the city with a total registered capital of US$279 million.

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City wishes to further expand cooperation with Italian partners in areas such as finance, green industry, renewable energy, logistics, innovation, and climate change response.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh