Italian Textile Style and Innovation Exhibition opens in Hanoi

The Fabrica, Italian Textile Style and Innovation Exhibition was kicked off at Hanoi University of Science and Technology on May 20.

Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam Marco Della Seta speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam Marco Della Seta said that textiles and garments are the foundation of bilateral trade and investment. In 2023, Italia’s export value of textiles and garments to Vietnam was US$309 million while imports from Vietnam to Italia reached US$335 million.

“FABRICA" is an artistic immersive journey, depicting the history and evolution of Italian textile art. The exhibition presents an innovative itinerary of panels and installations, from high-fashion fabrics to modern materials made from natural fibers.

The Italian Textile Style and Innovation Exhibition opens at Hanoi University of Science and Technology from May 20 to June 2. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition is jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Fashion Industry Association, the Italian Association of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT), the Italian Confederation of Craft Trades and Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The event will run until June 2.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh