Investment follows when businesses, residents come first: HCMC Chairman

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc noted that the best way to attract investment is to serve businesses and residents well, creating a positive ripple effect.

On the morning of January 16, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held the second conference of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Party Committee for the first term 2025–2030 in an expanded format. The conference primarily reviews Party Committee activities in 2025 and rolls out the work program for 2026.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee presided over the conference.

Co-chairing the conference were Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Municipal People’s Committee; Mr. Huynh Tan Dinh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Truong Giang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, together with the Deputy Secretaries of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, chairs the conference. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc indicated that in 2025, the city achieved many commendable socio-economic results, creating a solid foundation for the goal of “double-digit” growth in the coming period.

The city recorded impressive budget revenues in 2025, demonstrating resolute and capable leadership. Notably, with the support and partnership of businesses and residents, the city has recently implemented projects that meet public aspirations, including investments in public parks on long-unused “golden land” sites.

Besides, the city moved from control-based management to risk- and efficiency-oriented governance, laying the groundwork for sustainable development.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City achieved a major institutional breakthrough as the National Assembly issued Resolution 260/2025/QH15, amending and supplementing a number of provisions of Resolution 98/2023/QH15, thereby creating fresh momentum for the city to attain growth of over 10 percent.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the same time, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc pointed out existing shortcomings and limitations and called on the conference to discuss, clarify causes, and propose solutions, especially for persistent issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, administrative reform and investment promotion.

He emphasized that in 2026, the city will strongly reform its investment promotion efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The city will focus on providing the best possible services to existing residents and businesses to create a spillover effect.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers the opening address. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Caring for businesses and residents is the best investment promotion solution, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc stressed.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee called for discussions on solutions to boost economic growth, striving for GRDP (Gross Regional Domestic Product) growth of over 10 percent, per capita GRDP of US$9,800, and a digital economy contributing 30 percent of GRDP.

Alongside this, the city will proactively and flexibly implement Resolution 260/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly quickly and effectively; remove bottlenecks and accelerate key projects; ensure 100 percent disbursement of public investment in 2026; focus on building a clean, strong Party Committee across political, ideological, ethical, organizational, and personnel dimensions; and promote the Party’s leadership role in every agency and unit.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, delivers her remarks. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The city’s socio-economic results in 2025 Total GRDP in 2025 reached VND3.03 quadrillion (US$116 billion), accounting for 23.5 percent of the national GDP. GRDP per capita was estimated at US$8,755, 1.7 times higher than the national average. Industry, construction and services accounted for nearly 90 percent of the city’s economic structure. Total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues were estimated to increase by 15.5 percent; the industrial production index rose by an estimated 8.9 percent. Total tourism revenue was estimated at VND260 trillion (US$9.9 billion), up 36.1 percent year-on-year. 59,750 new businesses were established, with total registered and additional capital estimated at over VND2 quadrillion (US$76 billion). Foreign direct investment attraction was estimated at US$8.166 billion. Total state budget revenue was estimated at VND800,043 billion (US$30.5 billion). The city resolved issues or issued guiding conclusions for 712 among 838 problematic or delayed projects and land plots, reaching 85 percent.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong