Int’l furniture & home accessories fair opens in HCMC

The second Vietnam - ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair 2024 (VIFA ASEAN 2024) kicked off in HCMC on August 27.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The event, organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HCMC Brand (VCCI - HCM), Lien Minh Wood Handicrafts JSC, and the Vietnam Coconut Association, aims to boost exports and strengthen the region’s furniture and handicraft industry.

Tran Ngoc Liem, Director of the VCCI-HCM, highlighted that Vietnam’s export sector, including wood and furniture, has shown a strong recovery in 2024. From January to July, Vietnam’s total export value reached US$227 billion, with wood products accounting for US$10.7 billion, a 25 percent increase from the previous year. Key markets such as the US, China, and Japan saw significant growth.

Despite the recovery, challenges remain due to global conflicts and rising costs in logistics and raw materials. To maintain sustainable growth, Vietnamese enterprises are advised to improve product quality and diversify their markets. International trade fairs like VIFA ASEAN are seen as critical opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and secure new orders.

VIFA ASEAN 2024 has attracted over 200 exhibitors from Vietnam and 13 other countries, showcasing a wide range of furniture, handicrafts, and home decor products. The event also offers factory tours for international buyers to observe Vietnam’s advanced manufacturing processes.

The expo runs from August 27- 30, 2024, providing a platform for regional and international companies to explore partnerships and market opportunities.

