Int’l Federation of Gymnastics to help Vietnamese gymnasts reach new heights

The International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) hopes to support Vietnamese gymnasts to reach new heights, and possibly win medal at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, FIG President Morinari Wantanabe has said.

The official told Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Olympic Committee and General Director of the Vietnamese Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet on July 4 that his trip aims at assisting Vietnam to develop Parkour, as the country holds much potential to develop this kind of sport.

As Vietnam is selected to become one of six host countries for the 2023 Parkour Asian Tour from August 26-27, Viet proposed FIG to provide assistance in terms of infrastructure, equipment and funding for the holding of the tournament.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese side’s proposal, the FIG President affirmed that the federation will support Vietnam with equipment worth nearly VND2 billion (US$84,300).