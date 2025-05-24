International friends mourn for former President Tran Duc Luong in HCMC

In a solemn and dignified atmosphere at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City, many came to pay their respects and bid farewell to former State President Tran Duc Luong on May 24.

Delegations pays tribute to State President Tran Duc Luong at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Throughout the day, consuls general of various countries in Ho Chi Minh City, along with honorary consuls and representatives of international organizations, paid their respects to former State President Tran Duc Luong.

In the condolence book, Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City, expressed deep sorrow upon hearing of the passing of former State President Tran Duc Luong. He described the late President as an outstanding and exemplary leader who dedicated his intellect and efforts to the cause of building a prosperous and developing Vietnam.

The Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City affirmed that former State President Tran Duc Luong had always shown deep concern for and support of Laos’s efforts to preserve and develop the nation. He made significant contributions to strengthening the great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries.

The passing of former State President Tran Duc Luong is not only a great loss to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, but also the loss of a close friend to the Party, State, and people of Laos, Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay wrote.

Long lines of people waiting to pay their respects to State President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

Former State President Tran Duc Luong was a steadfast and visionary leader who made significant contributions to the revolutionary cause and the development of the country. He was also a sincere friend of the Kingdom of Cambodia, always devoted to nurturing and strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations. His passing is a great loss not only to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam but also to international friends, including the people of Cambodia, Mr. Chan Sorykan, Consul General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City, wrote.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Bao writes the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

Labor Hero Nguyen Xuan Bao, 90, expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of former State President Tran Duc Luong.

As a co-editor with the late President on Vietnam’s unified 1:500,000 geological map, a major project completed after national reunification, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Bao recalled his working memories with former State President Tran Duc Luong.

He said that he had known former President Tran Duc Luong early when they moved to the North together. They have countless memories not only in the work but also in life.

Delegations pays tribute to former President Tran Duc Luong at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegation from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee pay their respects to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, led by journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge, commemorates State President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper writes the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation from Phu Nhuan District pays tribute to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation from District 12 pays tribute to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation from the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People pays their respects to former President Tran Duc Luong.

A delegation from Hoc Mon District pays tribute to State President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh