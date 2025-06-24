Communes to continue carrying out district-level essential public services

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has asked the implementation plan for the organization of household solid waste collection, transportation, and treatment across the city to align with the transition to a two-tier local government model.

Commune-level People's Committees, once reorganized, will be tasked with delivering essential public services to residents. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 23, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed an official directive on behalf of the Chairman, addressing the Department of Agriculture and Environment, the People’s Committees across administrative levels, and relevant agencies.

According to the directive, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned commune-level authorities, following administrative restructuring and now operating within the jurisdiction of existing districts, to serve as the contracting entities for ongoing public service contracts previously managed by district-level authorities, including those in Thu Duc City. These contracts cover essential sanitation services such as street sweeping, waste collection and transportation, operation of transfer stations, and the maintenance of public trash bins.

Commune-level governments post-restructuring are instructed to implement these services in accordance with existing legal regulations. The directive emphasizes the need to ensure uninterrupted delivery of environmental sanitation services, avoiding any disruptions or backlogs in waste management operations.

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company Limited, along with the One-Member Limited Liability Public Service Companies of districts and Thu Duc City, and contractors who are carrying out waste collection and transportation in the area, continue to implement cleaning work and the collection and transportation of household solid waste under the terms of their existing contracts from now until December 31, 2025.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, there will be significant changes related to the bidding process, prices, collection, and transportation of household solid waste across the city following the restructuring under the two-tier local government model.

Accordingly, commune-level People's Committees, once reorganized, will be tasked with delivering essential public services to residents, including water supply, wastewater treatment, solid waste management, environmental sanitation, and fire prevention and control in the areas.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee temporarily assign the city’s Solid Waste Treatment Complex Management Board or another to take responsibility for receiving and carrying out the role of project owner previously held by district authorities to ensure continuity in public service delivery.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh