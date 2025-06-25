6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum to gather experts in key sectors

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has announced it would host the 6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum in Hanoi.

The 6th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum to be held from July 19 to July 21 will see the attendance of 206 official delegates, as per the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.



5th Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum

Among the official delegates are 1 professor, 22 associate professors, and 170 PhDs under the age of 40. Over 90 percent of the participants have received overseas training, and 62 delegates are currently living and working abroad. Additionally, the forum will welcome around 300 observers or online participants.

This year’s forum with the theme 'Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Contributing to the Nation’s New Era' is expected to bring together the largest assembly of domestic and international intellectuals to date. Attendees will come from key fields including nuclear physics, rocket propulsion, AI algorithms, and medical technology.

The forum aims to contribute groundbreaking initiatives to national development, compiling proposals and solutions from young Vietnamese intellectuals worldwide to be submitted to national leadership. It will also document mechanisms and recommendations to enhance the role of global young Vietnamese intellectuals in the 2025–2030 period with a vision toward 2045.

Initially planned for February 2025, the forum was rescheduled to July 2025 to provide additional time for organizing side events and enhancing the overall quality, aligning with Vietnam’s evolving development landscape.

The Global Young Vietnamese Intellectuals Forum, held annually, offers a platform for young intellectuals in Vietnam and abroad to share ideas and discuss their vision, mission, and contributions to the nation’s development.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan