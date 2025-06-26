HCMC launches plan to support SMEs access domestic e-commerce platforms

The HCMC People’s Committee has issued a comprehensive plan to advance e-commerce in 2025, with a strong focus on helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engage more actively with major platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Approved by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung, the plan outlines a roadmap to enhance the competitiveness of local businesses, accelerate digital economic transformation, and foster a transparent, secure, and efficient e-commerce environment in the city.

Key priorities include strengthening State management of e-commerce; promoting e-commerce adoption among businesses; expanding digital transactions within the community; and training a qualified workforce to support the sector’s growth.

In terms of governance, the city’s Statistics Office will lead a survey in the third quarter of 2025 to assess the level of e-commerce engagement among both businesses and consumers. The Department of Industry and Trade is tasked with developing a centralized e-commerce database, collaborating with relevant agencies to oversee transaction data, taxation, and anti-fraud measures. Meanwhile, the Region II Tax Department will intensify inspections and audits—particularly in cross-border e-commerce—and promote the use of e-invoices to verify product origins.

Ben Thanh Market small traders (District 1) learn how to livestream to reach consumers.

To support enterprise adoption, the Department of Industry and Trade will roll out programs helping SMEs access domestic e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Export-oriented firms will also receive assistance in building sales strategies on international platforms like Amazon, Alibaba, and Tridge.

As part of efforts to promote digital transactions at the community level, the State Bank of Vietnam’s Region II Branch will lead public campaigns encouraging the use of cashless payment methods, while ensuring transaction security and data privacy. The Department of Industry and Trade will work to connect e-commerce platforms with producers in other provinces and cities to boost consumption of agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.

Ultimately, the plan aims to create a favorable environment for businesses and individuals to participate in the digital economy, while tightening State oversight to prevent tax losses, ensure traceability of goods, and protect consumer rights.

