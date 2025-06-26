Ho Chi Minh City

Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line to launch automatic fare collection from July 1

Passengers on Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will be able to use smart cards (IC Cards) for automatic fare payment at all stations, starting from July 1.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), the introduction of this system aims to improve passenger service quality, diversify ticket purchasing options, and modernize the city’s public transportation system.

Passengers at a station of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line

Deputy Director of HURC1 Van Thi Huu Tam stated that the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system under package CP3 will be implemented across the entire line, comprising four types of single-ride cards, one-day cards, three-day cards, and deposit cards.

Passengers can purchase cards at Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) using cash denominations from VND1,000 (US$0.04) to VND200,000 (US$7.7).

Ticket prices were issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee ranging from VND7,000 (US$0.3) to VND20,000 (US$0.8) depending on the travel distance.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

