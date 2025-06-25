Two-tier local government must run seamlessly to serve residents, businesses

HCMC is gearing up for the official launch of its two-tier local government model on July 1, with HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen urging stronger oversight and rapid response to ensure seamless service to residents and businesses.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen speaks via video conference with leaders of several wards, communes, and special zones during the trial run of the new local government model.

After a test run of the two-tier local government model connecting 168 wards, communes, and special zones, HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen directed authorities to strengthen oversight, provide swift support, and quickly resolve proposals and issues to ensure the model operates smoothly and efficiently, better serving both residents and businesses on June 25.

Earlier that morning, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, along with the Party Committees of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, held a conference to test-run the new local government model in HCMC. The event was linked live to 168 administrative units across the city.

After hearing reports and virtually inspecting locations such as Con Dao District, Thanh An Island Commune, and Saigon Ward, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen praised the system’s preparedness and initial performance. He noted that the shared software systems ran smoothly, indicating that the full-scale rollout could begin officially on July 1.

"Prepare for a historic moment"

Emphasizing the historical significance of July 1, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen called on the city's entire political system to devote full focus, energy, and determination to fulfilling assigned duties. "July 1 marks a new milestone for both the country and HCMC," he said. "It is a turning point in our development journey."

Permanent Deputy Party Secretary of the HCMC Party Committeee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks with HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc and Chief of the Party Committee Office Pham Hong Son.

He urged all 168 wards, communes, and special zones to successfully organize the official ceremony on June 30, which will announce resolutions from the National Assembly, as well as decisions from the central and local governments regarding administrative mergers and the establishment of new political, Party, and mass organizations.

“Consider this an opportunity to do the job right,” Mr. Nguyen Van Nen stressed. “Everyone—every organization, department, and individual, especially those in leadership—must take full responsibility for their assigned role.”

He emphasized a sense of urgency and discipline, instructing local governments to work with the mindset of “making every minute count.” Any signs of complacency, delay, or avoidance, he warned, would be seriously addressed.

Delegates at the conference held at the HCMC People's Council and People's Committee headquarters applaud to celebrate the successful trial run.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also called for strengthened inspection, supervision, and inter-agency coordination, ensuring timely resolution of any problems or requests, and guaranteeing the model operates with coherence, efficiency, and responsiveness to public needs.

“We must fulfill the directive that local government be closer to the people, more responsive, and more effective in handling citizen and business concerns,” he said.

He stressed the importance of infrastructure readiness—from hardware and transmission systems to technical resources—urging the creation of dedicated teams to monitor and immediately fix any technical issues during implementation.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the meeting.

To support officials working around the clock to ensure the success of this transition, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the city will provide additional allowances and policy support for civil servants in wards, communes, and special zones.

Citywide broadcast of June 30 ceremony

According to Mr. Pham Hong Son, Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, the official ceremony to announce the new administrative structure will be held at HCMC Cadre Academy (Ward 12, Binh Thanh District) starting 8 a.m. on June 30, and broadcast live to all 168 localities.

HCMC officials monitor the test run of the two-tier local government model connecting 168 wards, communes, and special zones.

The ceremony will feature announcements of National Assembly and Government resolutions on the merger of administrative units, and the formal launch of new Party organizations and governing bodies in the merged localities.

There will be no requirement for local-level ceremonies on the afternoon of June 30, Mr. Pham Hong Son added, although individual wards, communes, or zones may organize their own events as they see fit.

HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc confirmed that the governments of HCMC, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau have agreed on handover procedures and personnel decisions for the new HCMC local government structure. Each local leader is tasked with completing all assigned responsibilities before June 30.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan