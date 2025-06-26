HCMC announces locations,hotline numbers of commune-level administrative service

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has officially announced the locations and hotline numbers for provincial- and commune-level one-stop public services, as well as for local branches of the Land Registration Office across the city.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The announcement includes details on the addresses and contact hotlines for the provincial-level one-stop service units, commune-level public administrative service centers, and the branch offices of the Land Registration Office.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee previously instructed municipal departments, the People’s Committees of districts, and the City’s Digital Transformation Center to establish commune-level public administrative service centers.

The directive is aimed at ensuring the organization and operation of the commune-level public administrative service centers effectively and timely. The goal is to maintain the seamless and efficient delivery of administrative procedures, without disruption, amid the city’s ongoing administrative restructuring and the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

The offices of the commune-level Public Administrative Service Centers are located on the basis of making maximum use of the existing working offices of one-stop service offices at administrative levels.

Locations and hotline numbers of provincial-level one-stop service units:

Locations and hotline numbers of commune-level public administrative service centers:

Locations and hotline numbers of local branches of the Land Registration Office:

By Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh