Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leader receives delegation from Ho Chi Minh School in Mongolia

SGGP

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc last night received a delegation from the school named after the late President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

Vice Rector Rentsenkhorloo Amgalan led the delegation during their visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents souvenir to Vice Rector of Ho Chi Minh School in Mongolia Ms. Rentsenkhorloo Amgalan. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the reception, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc shared that choosing the most prestigious school in Mongolia to bear the name of President Ho Chi Minh demonstrates the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mongolia in general and particularly the growing relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Mongolian localities.

The school named after the late President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar fosters a deep bond between students from both countries, helping to strengthen Vietnam–Mongolia ties.

During the reception, Vice Rector Rentsenkhorloo Amgalan informed that the school promotes Vietnamese culture to students each year through various activities.

In recent years, the school has carried out various exchange programs with Vietnam’s education sector and also maintained strong ties with the Vietnamese Embassy in Mongolia, which helps students learn more about Vietnamese culture and history.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

