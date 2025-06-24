Ho Chi Minh City, Ryazan (Russia) strengthen investment cooperation

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung this morning received Ms. Yulia Alexxandrovna Shvakova, Deputy Governor of Ryazan, Russian Federation during her working visit to the city.

At the reception, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung warmly welcomed the guests and highly appreciated their visit.

According to him, Ryazan’s participation in the 2025 Eurasia Vietnam Expo not only shows its interest of Ryazan authorities and businesses in the Vietnamese market but also offers practical opportunities for enterprises from both sides to connect, explore partnerships and establish long-term cooperation in their respective areas of strength.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Ryazan Province, Russian Federation, pose for a commemorative photo.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed strongly the strong ties between Vietnam and Russia, including those between Ho Chi Minh City and Russian localities.

He emphasized the long-standing friendship between the two nations, built and strengthened over decades. He noted that 2025 marks a significant milestone as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung shared that the National Assembly has just passed a resolution on reorganizing provincial-level administrative units, under which Ho Chi Minh City will merge with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces.

Once this process is complete, the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City will have greater potential and favorable conditions for overall development. This presents a major opportunity to expand investment cooperation with strategic and traditional partners, as well as with sister cities, regional linkages, seaport zones and logistics networks.

Recognizing the cooperation potential between Ho Chi Minh City and Ryazan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung aspired to promote collaboration in multifaceted sectors of technology transfer, technical workforce training, enterprise connection in processing and manufacturing, renewable energy, trade, services and logistics.

On the side of the Ryazan Region, Russian Federation, Deputy Governor Yulia Alexxandrovna Shvakova thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for their warm welcome and said that the purpose of this visit to Ho Chi Minh City for participation in the 2025 Eurasia Vietnam Expo, held within the framework of VIETBUILD 2025, aims to explore cooperation opportunities in building materials.

She also took the reception to introduce Ryazan, located in central Russia near Moscow, with its strategic location favorable for developing logistics, transportation and supporting industries.

In addition to Ryazan’s strengths, Ms. Yulia Alexxandrovna Shvakova also hoped to enhance cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Two-way trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Russia reached over US$444 million in 2024. As of May 2025, Russia has 74 investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a total capital of over US$56 million, ranking 30th out of 127 countries and territories investing in the city. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly cooperative ties with five Russian localities, including major cities and provinces such as Saint Petersburg, Moscow and Vladivostok.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong