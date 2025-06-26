Buses to shuttle officials between Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau and HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has submitted a draft plan to provide shuttle services for officials commuting from Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Ho Chi Minh City starting July 1.

On the afternoon of June 25, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Construction Bui Hoa An announced that the department has submitted a draft plan to provide shuttle services for 968 officials commuting from Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Ho Chi Minh City starting July 1.

According to the survey, 507 officials from Binh Duong and 461 from Ba Ria-Vung Tau will use the shuttle service.

The proposed transport plan for officials, public servants and workers traveling from Binh Duong to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee over a distance of 41.3 kilometers is as follows.

As for the travel schedule, there will be six trips to and from Ho Chi Minh City each day, divided into three different time slots.

The Binh Duong Administrative Center, Phu My T-junction bus stop and Thu Dau Mot Bus Station in Binh Duong, while Saigon Bus Station and bus stops on Le Duan, Le Thanh Ton, Hai Ba Trung, Le Loi streets and Ben Thanh Metro Station in Ho Chi Minh City will be drop-off and pick-up points.

Starting July 1, shuttle services will transport officials between Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau and HCMC.

﻿

Regarding the shuttle plan for officials from Ba Ria - Vung Tau, buses will pick up passengers at the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Administrative Center and drop them off at Saigon Bus Station in Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa.



There will be six round trips daily, divided into three time slots.

The shuttle service is expected to cost around VND1.298 billion (US$49,702) per month, including the cost of 45-seater bus rental services.

The projected cost for the last six months of 2025 is VND7.788 billion (US$298,374).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed that the Municipal People’s Committee approve allowing the Public Transport Management Center to contract qualified and experienced transport providers for the service.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong