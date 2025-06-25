Ho Chi Minh City

Commune-level public administration service centers to operate from July 1

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a directive conveying Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc’s instructions on establishing commune-level public administration service centers.

Accordingly, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc instructed commune-level People’s Committees to set up these centers and issue decisions defining their functions, tasks and powers, effective from July 1.

Additionally, they must determine the number of service points for receiving and returning administrative results and assign civil servants and officials from relevant departments to work at the centers before June 30.

ae925e2141bef5e0acaf-957-5917.jpg
District 1, Ho Chi Minh City is piloting the information system for the two-tier local government model.

Workspaces for the centers will use existing offices and equipment, with upgrades as needed to meet operational requirements.

The centers are tasked with receiving and processing administrative procedures in accordance with regulations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has been tasked with coordinating with the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to pilot the receipt and handling of administrative procedures under the two-tier local government model.

Departments and agencies will coordinate with the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to review, adjust and update internal and digital administrative procedures under the two-tier model, prioritize procedures with high volumes of applications, and ensure consistency and compatibility with the National Public Service Portal.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

