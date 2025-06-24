Ho Chi Minh City to launch 24/7 hotline for administrative support

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has just issued a directive on the implementation of administrative procedures as the city undergoes administrative reorganization and transitions to a two-tier local government model.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, departments, district-level, and commune-level People’s Committees are required to focus on several key tasks, including a thorough review and restructuring of one-stop services in Ho Chi Minh City prior to the administrative merger, provincial Public Administration Service Centers in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau before the merger, as well as commune-level offices. The review should cover personnel, infrastructure, and equipment to ensure readiness and efficiency.

Existing facilities must be utilized to ensure there is no disruption in the processing of administrative procedures for residents and businesses during the phase-out of district-level government operations and the transition to the two-tier local government model.

Before June 25, all relevant units are required to publicly disclose their office addresses, provide a comprehensive list of administrative procedures, and establish 24/7 hotlines at provincial- and commune-level one-stop service centers. These hotlines will receive and promptly address public feedback and inquiries related to administrative services.

By Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh