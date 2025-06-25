HCMC leaders receive delegation from Champasak Province, Laos

Cooperation ties between Vietnam and Laos continue to deepen, including the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, particularly with Champasak Province.

These were remarks of Deputy Secretary and Head of the Organization Committee of Laos’ Champasak Province Mr. Sananh Siphaphommachanh during the meeting with Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi last night.

The reception was part of the working visit of the Champasak delegation to Ho Chi Minh City.

In his remarks, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos continue to deepen, including the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities, particularly with Champasak Province.

He strongly affirmed that the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City always value, preserve and cultivate the traditional ties between the two nations, and are deeply grateful for Laos’ valuable support during Vietnam’s struggle for independence and national development.

According to him, Ho Chi Minh City and Champasak should further enhance their cooperation to match the increasingly effective and practical Vietnam-Laos relations, especially within the framework of the 2022–2025 cooperation program.

He also noted that with the planned merger, Ho Chi Minh City will span to over 6,000 square kilometers and have a population exceeding 14 million.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently expanding its development space to become a major economic, financial, scientific-technological, logistics and tourism center in the region.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) presents a souvenir to Deputy Secretary and Head of the Organization Committee of Laos’ Champasak Province Mr. Sananh Siphaphommachanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the side of Laos, Mr. Sananh Siphaphommachanh highly appreciated the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City and affirmed that the relationship between Champasak Province and Ho Chi Minh City has reached a new milestone through various cooperative programs in politics, socio-economic development and regular delegation exchanges.

The Deputy Secretary and Head of the Organization Committee of Laos’ Champasak Province presented his wishes for the everlasting flourishing and sustainability of the Vietnam-Laos friendship in general, and the Ho Chi Minh City–Champasak relationship in particular.

By Khanh Minh -Translated by Huyen Huong