State funeral held for former State President Tran Duc Luong

A State funeral for former Politburo member and former State President Tran Duc Luong was held at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on May 24 morning with the national mourning etiquette.

The delegation of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by General Secretary To Lam, pays tribute to former State President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: VNA)

The funeral was jointly organised by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), and the family of the former leader.

From the early morning, delegations representing the Party, the State, the VFF, the army, and officers and soldiers of the people's armed forces, Party members, and citizens gathered at the National Funeral Hall to pay their final respects to comrade Tran Duc Luong.

The coffin, draped in the national flag and adorned with a black mourning ribbon, was laid at the centre of the hall. Above it, a banner read: “Infinite sorrow for comrade Tran Duc Luong, former Politburo member, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, accompanied by his portrait.

Leading the mourning processions, a delegation of the CPV Central Committee, headed by General Secretary To Lam, paid tribute and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

Party General Secretary To Lam pays last respect to former State President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and State President Luong Cuong led the Presidential delegation, while Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh headed the Government delegation to pay tribute to the late former President and expressing sympathy to the bereaved family.

Politburo member, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man led the NA's delegation while Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien led the VFF Central Committee's delegation.

Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong also led the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform delegation in his capacity as the committee's chairman.

High-ranking delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence led by Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang; and the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security headed by member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, paid tribute to comrade Tran Duc Luong.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; and former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, along with numerous incumbent and former Party and State leaders also came to pay the last respects to former President Tran Duc Luong and extend condolences to his family.

They walked solemnly around the coffin in a final farewell to the former President, honouring a devoted comrade whose exceptional contributions significantly advanced the revolutionary cause of both Party and nation.

Representatives of religious organisations pay their respects to former State President Tran Duc Luong at Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

At the same time, the respect-paying ceremony for former State President Tran Duc Luong was solemnly held at the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and T50 Hall of the Military Command of Quang Ngai province - the former leader’s hometown.

The memorial service for comrade Tran Duc Luong will be solemnly held at 7:00 am on May 25 at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong, Hanoi. The burial ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. on the same day at the hometown cemetery in Pho Khanh commune, Duc Pho township, Quang Ngai province.

Comrade Tran Duc Luong, former member of the Politburo, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, former Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, was born on May 5, 1937; Native place: Pho Khanh commune, Duc Pho district (now Duc Pho township), Quang Ngai province; permanent residence at No. 298, Van Phuc street, Lieu Giai ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi city.

After a period of illness, despite the wholehearted treatment and care by the Party, State, leading medical experts and his family, he passed away at 22:51 on May 20 due to old age and severe illness at the age of 88 at his residence in Hanoi.

Throughout his over 50 years of revolutionary activities, he has made great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was conferred by the Party and State with the Gold Star Order, the 65-year Party membership badge and many other noble orders, medals, awards and titles.

