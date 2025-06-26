Ho Chi Minh City strengthens anti-smuggling efforts

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung yesterday issued an official directive calling on relevant agencies to strengthen efforts to combat smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Customs Sub-Department Area II and Tax Sub-Department Area II are tasked with intensifying measures to effectively tackle smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting and intellectual property violations.

Market inspector checks bird’s nest products at Binh Tay Market in District 6, HCMC.

They also take strict action against the storage, transportation, and sale of smuggled goods and counterfeit products of unclear origin.

Additionally, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant departments and units will closely coordinate with authorities and local governments in mobilizing businesses and the public to participate in anti-smuggling efforts and increasing public awareness through mass media campaigns.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong