Ho Chi Minh City strengthens anti-smuggling efforts

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Customs Sub-Department Area II and Tax Sub-Department Area II are tasked with intensifying measures to effectively tackle smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeiting and intellectual property violations.
They also take strict action against the storage, transportation, and sale of smuggled goods and counterfeit products of unclear origin.
Additionally, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant departments and units will closely coordinate with authorities and local governments in mobilizing businesses and the public to participate in anti-smuggling efforts and increasing public awareness through mass media campaigns.