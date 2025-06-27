HCMC Chairman tasks city’s development institute with key strategic tasks

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, has tasked the city’s Institute for Development Studies with many key tasks on spatial development planning and high-quality human resource development.

The directives include restructuring and reorganizing state-owned enterprises, strategies for green and digital development, and contributing to building and developing Ho Chi Minh City, the city’s chairman said at the 4th congress for the 2025–2030 term of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies on June 26.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, highly appreciated the institute’s spirit of solidarity, resilience, innovation, and strong sense of responsibility in fulfilling its political mandates and completing goals set out in its Party Congress resolution, including breakthrough tasks such as advising the leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in socio-economic management and achieving many outstanding achievements.

Looking ahead, the city’s chairman urged each official and Party member of the institute to continue to promote intelligence, passion, and responsibility to complete assigned tasks, contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh and the nation.

He also entrusted the institute with a number of critical tasks aimed at supporting Ho Chi Minh City’s development. These include spatial development planning, high-quality human resource development, restructuring and reorganizing state-owned enterprises, and strategies for green and digital development.

Faced with new mission requirements and a new context, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc suggested the city’s Institute for Development Studies strengthen unity and innovation and take bold, decisive action to fulfill its missions.

He emphasized that every official and Party member must continue to demonstrate intellectual leadership and propose to the city’s administration breakthrough policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City rapidly and sustainably into a modern, dynamic, and compassionate metropolis to be named in the list of the world’s top 100 most livable cities.

Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, stated that the Congress not only reviews and assesses the implementation of targets and tasks in the 2020–2025 term but also outlines the Institute’s development direction in accordance with the new situation. Therefore, Party-building, organizational restructuring, and enhancing research and advisory capacities must be placed at the heart of the institute’s strategic orientation for the upcoming term.

