Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay respects to former President Tran Duc Luong

Incumbent and former leaders attended a memorial service, paying their last respects to former State President Tran Duc Luong at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of May 24.

The memorial service for former State President Tran Duc Luong began at 7 a.m. on May 25 at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi.

At the same time, memorial ceremonies also took place at two venues, including the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in HCMC and Hall T50, the Military Command of Quang Ngai Province, No. 142 Le Trung Dinh, Quang Ngai City.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City along with former leaders of the Party and State, pay their last respects to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

A delegation from leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City along with former leaders of the Party and State, led by Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, arrived in the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City to pay their last respects to former State President Tran Duc Luong.

In the solemn atmosphere of the memorial service, the delegates respectfully offered incense and extended a moment of silence to express their deep condolences for former State President Tran Duc Luong’s passing.

Incumbent and former leaders extend a moment of silence to express their deep condolences for former State President Tran Duc Luong’s passing. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Former State President Tran Duc Luong was a steadfast and upright communist soldier, a close and trusted comrade, a respected and exemplary leader, an outstanding scientist, dedicated throughout his life to the nation and its people.

Expressing their condolences for former State President Tran Duc Luong’s passing, from the early morning of May 24, numerous delegations from Southern provinces and cities, as well as various departments, agencies and organizations in Ho Chi Minh City, gathered at the Reunification Hall, lining up to pay their respects to the leader.

In the funeral book, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed deep sorrow for former State President Tran Duc Luong, who was awarded the Gold Star Order and the 65-year Party membership badge. Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

"Comrade Tran Duc Luong made significant contributions and great efforts to the revolutionary cause, the reunification of the country and the building and defense of the Fatherland," Secretary Nguyen Van Nen wrote in the funeral book.

Some photos captured at the memorial service of former President Tran Duc Luong at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in HCMC:

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offers incense in remembrance of former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee offers incense in remembrance of former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offers incense in remembrance of former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and representatives of various community groups in the city, led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City pay their respects to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The delegation from the Party Committee and the Board of Directors of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, led by Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, comes to the Reunification Hall in HCMC to pay their respects to former President Tran Duc Luong. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The family members of former President Tran Duc Luong (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Ngo Binh, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong