HCMC, Russia’s Novgorod Province strengthen bilateral cooperation across sectors

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung received Mr. Bogdanov Evgenii Vladimirovich, First Deputy Governor of the Novgorod Region of Russia on June 26.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Dung receives Mr. Bogdanov Evgenii Vladimirovich, First Deputy Governor of the Novgorod Region of Russia on June 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bogdanov Evgenii Vladimirovich led a delegation on an official visit to the city to explore potential investment and cooperation opportunities in the southern metropolis.

During the meeting, Mr. Vladimirovich emphasized that the delegation’s visit reflects Novgorod Province’s strong desire to expand cooperation with localities in Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City.

Highlighting the province’s development potential, he noted that Novgorod boasts a diverse economic structure, with key industries including machinery manufacturing, chemicals, construction materials, food processing, wood processing, and high technology. The Novgorod Industrial Park and the province’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ) serve as central pillars in advancing its industrial and export development strategy.

In addition, Veliky Novgorod City is recognized as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site for its remarkable medieval architecture. The province is also home to several prestigious research institutes and universities, including, most notably, Veliky Novgorod State University, which excels in training across various fields, including engineering, information technology, economics, and the humanities.

Mr. Vladimirovich affirmed that the Novgorod provincial government is ready to expand partnerships with Vietnamese localities, including Ho Chi Minh City, in areas such as innovation, green industrial development, and international cooperation in vocational training, applied sciences, and technology transfer.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed his pleasure in welcoming the delegation and praised the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Russia, a relationship built on a solid foundation of mutual respect and strengthened over decades. 2025 will mark a particularly significant milestone in bilateral relations, as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that the city treasured cooperative relationships with Russian localities. Highlighting Novgorod Province’s competitive advantages, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung hoped to deepen collaboration in sectors that support Ho Chi Minh City’s transition toward a green economy and higher-quality services and products. These areas include machinery manufacturing, construction materials, biotechnology, new technologies serving sustainable urban development, and cultural tourism.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh