Directive on trial operations of 168 newly established communes, wards issued

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 25 announced the official conclusion of a directive issued by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen who is head of the Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation in Ho Chi Minh City has instructed that the city must urgently focus on implementing requirements and tasks outlined by the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation. These directives are to be promptly disseminated to the 168 newly reorganized wards and communes to ensure timely understanding and effective execution.

In addition, it is necessary to continue pilot operations of the interconnected operating system from the central to grassroots levels to identify difficulties and problems for timely handling.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen approved the proposal to convene a conference both in-person and online to officially announce the revised Master Plan for Ho Chi Minh City through 2040, with a vision toward 2060 on June 25 and carry out the trial operation of the information system in the digital environment, connecting with 168 newly established wards and communes.

The pilot operation is intended to identify and assess specific challenges and obstacles that require adjustments and resolution to ensure that when the system is officially launched on July 1, 2025, it is expected to be smooth, without disrupting services for citizens or businesses.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has coordinated with the People's Committees of Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces for the joint implementation.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has been requested to provide leadership and direction to the municipal government in urgently reviewing and identifying short-term priorities and critical tasks as well as detecting bottlenecks, challenges, and obstacles in the implementation process.

These reviews must be reported promptly with timely proposed solutions, ensuring there are no delays in procedures related to data systems, digitization of records, shared databases, and public services.

Delegates attend the online meeting with the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee needs to urgently establish a Special Task Force, led by a Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee. The task force must comprise qualified members with relevant expertise and a deep understanding of the work. This unit will be granted sufficient authority and capacity to directly address and resolve bottlenecks within a timeframe of one to two days, and no later than June 30, 2025. Only particularly complex issues are to be escalated to higher authorities for resolution.

Local authorities have been instructed to urgently review and identify core public services that are indispensable to the daily life of residents, such as business licensing, taxation, and land, and continue to optimize existing equipment and infrastructure. Immediate upgrades or replacements must be made in areas where systems are currently malfunctioning to guarantee uninterrupted operations during the transition phase.

In addition, the directive calls for the continued mobilization of all human resources, both within the political system and from the external political system, to actively support and accompany the newly established local governments during this critical transitional period.

The directive also emphasizes the need to strengthen cybersecurity and develop specific resolution plans to ensure that any incidents can be promptly addressed and resolved.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has coordinated with relevant agencies to propose policies to recognize and support individuals currently involved in urgent tasks. These proposals will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for review and approval.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee must continue to closely monitor newly established wards and communes and the responsibilities assigned by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to actively supervise, direct, and promptly resolve difficulties and challenges arising during the trial operation of the two-tier local government model following the establishment of the new administrative units.

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee must collaborate with press agencies to participate in reporting and propagating when the organizations officially operate from July 1, 2025.

Media organizations are encouraged to continue accompanying the newly established wards and communes throughout their operational phases, reporting on difficulties and challenges to help relevant authorities promptly address and resolve emerging issues.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh