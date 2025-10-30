International conference highlights cultural industries for sustainable tourism

Representatives from the Vietnam Association for Tourism Education, the Vietnam Tourism Association and domestic and international partners discuss cultural industries for sustainable tourism in Vietnam.

Today in Ninh Binh Province, the Vietnam Association for Tourism Education and Training, in collaboration with the Vietnam Tourism Association and domestic and international partners, held the international scientific conference “Cultural Industries and Sustainable Tourism Development in Vietnam in the Context of Global Integration".



Participants at the conference

At the conference, Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Tourism Education and Training Professor Dao Manh Hung emphasized the mutual relationship between cultural industries and tourism, describing them as “two pillars creating sustainable development value.” He noted that tourism effectively promotes cultural industries, while these industries provide tourism with distinctive, culturally rich products that enhance destination competitiveness.

Vietnam aims for cultural industries to contribute 7 percent of GDP by 2030, with cultural tourism identified as a key pillar. Vice Chairman Nguyen Hong Hai of the Vietnam Tourism Association affirmed that integrating cultural industries with sustainable tourism is vital to developing a knowledge-based, green economy and preserving heritage.

Delegates proposed building local cultural industry ecosystems linked to tourism value chains, developing unique cultural tourism products, advancing digital transformation in cultural and tourism promotion, fostering international cooperation, and nurturing creative human resources and startups.

Director Bui Van Manh of the Ninh Binh Department of Tourism shared his experience in developing cultural tourism associated with heritage, emphasizing that promoting local values must begin with strategic, long-term, and impactful investment choices. According to him, the development of cultural tourism starts at the local level, creating a ripple effect that drives the growth of the national cultural industry.

The conference attracted nearly 200 delegates, including scholars, experts, administrators, and businesses in the fields of culture and tourism. Participants engaged in discussions on the role of cultural industries in sustainable tourism development, sharing innovative local models and international experiences in promoting cultural tourism in connection with digital transformation and the creative economy.

Delegates reached a common consensus that cultural industries are not only creative sectors but also key drivers of sustainable tourism development, contributing to the dissemination of Vietnamese cultural values, while enhancing the nation’s competitiveness and position in the broader process of international integration.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan