Intensifying tropical depression triggers torrential rains in Central region

A low-pressure zone has intensified into a tropical depression southwest of the Paracel Islands. It is forecast to continue causing torrential downpours in the Central region of Vietnam, where heavy rains have been unleashing landslides, floods.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting this morning reported that as of 10 a.m. on October 17, the tropical low-pressure system was located at about 15.5 degrees north latitude and 110.7 degrees east longitude, about 150 kilometers southwest of the Paracel Islands with maximum sustained winds of 49 kilometers per hour.

The system has been moving northwest with a maximum speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast that the tropical depression could strengthen into a storm tomorrow, approaching the Central coastline.

From October 17 to October 19, the Central localities from Quang Tri to Quang Nam will see torrential rainfalls between 100mm and 350mm.

In order to proactively cope with the tropical depression, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep, Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested that the coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa must closely monitor the developments of the tropical depression or the storm in next several hours, count and strictly manage the number of fishing vessels and ships on the sea, notify the development of the weather conditions to owners of boats and captains operating at sea and so on.

Besides, the localities were required to install warning signage and protect property and floating fish cages of people amid the worst situation; closely monitor the developments of downpours, deluges, flash floods and landslides to timely provide information to authorities at all levels and people, thereby proactively preventing and minimizing damage.

It is essential to arrange forces to proactively evacuate people from hazardous areas of landslides, deluges and flash floods to safer places.

The Central localities must check, review and organize the operation plan of reservoirs to ensure safety for downstream areas and arrange forces on duty to deal with worse situations if any.