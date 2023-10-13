Heavy rains batter Central Vietnam, cut off roads, shut down schools

Heavy rains have continuously drenched the Central region of Vietnam, unleashed floods and landslides, marooned vast areas, cut off roads and shut down schools.

This afternoon, the Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City announced that students should not go to school because many roads in the city were flooded due to heavy rains.

After the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue and Civil Defense of Da Nang City announced heavy rain will pummel the city from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, the Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City requested heads of schools to let students stay at home for their safety as some roads are deeply flooded.

Elsewhere, students of five schools in the Central Province of Quang Tri have been told to stay home after heavy rains flooded their schools, said Head of the Department of Education and Training of the province’s Hai Lang District Le Van Thanh.

Currently, the remaining schools are keeping their eye on weather developments to decide that students can stay home for their safety. At the same time, school managers will hold makeshift classes in favorable weather.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong Commune Bui Xuan Giang said that after heavy and persistent rains, about 40 percent of roads in the area were submerged under 0.5 meters to 0.8 meters, causing local traffic disruption. On-duty state employees were posting signs in flooded areas to warn people about dangers.

This morning, many places in the downstream area of O Lau River in Thua Thien- Hue Province’s Phong Dien District were still flooded quite deeply. Highway 49B through Phong Hoa and Phong Binh communes laid under about 0.3 meter of rainwater meanwhile three villages located near the river and some intra-village roads were flooded under 0.2 meters to 0.4 meters. Students in these communes were allowed to stay home.

In particular, the road along Dam Hao was flooded and eroded. Phong Hoa Commune People's Committee directed local forces to clear sewers to reduce flooding and carry out measures against landslides.

Several paths in Phong Dien District were also flooded with the deepest flooded area under 1.3 meters of water.

The Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control of Thua Thien Hue Province said that heavy rain in recent days also triggered landslides in the Bo River embankment section passing through Residential Group 7, Tu Ha Ward and erosion in Bo River through Lai Thanh residential area in Huong Van ward of Huong Tra town.

Heavy precipitation led to cascading rocks and soil on the roads which closed the provincial Road 551 passing through Ha Tinh Province’s Ky Anh District causing traffic snarls. Flooding also submerged bridges paralyzing many areas, said Chairman of the People's Committee of Ky Phong Commune Vo Tien Suu.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ha Tinh Province’s Ky Lac Commune Phan Hoang Truong said that due to the impact of heavy rains, three bridges in the commune were deeply flooded about one meter, causing traffic congestion.

Currently, heavy rains are hitting Ky Anh district with the amount of water from upstream flowing rapidly and river water swelling to dangerous levels. The People's Committee in Ky Anh District has urgently directed localities and forces to continue monitoring weather developments for advising on timely plans in response to floods. Guards stationed at flooded villages and inter-commune traffic routes should work relentlessly to ensure the safety of people.