Intense heat remains across country

The whole country continues to experience intense heat throughout April 15, according to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting.

Notably, the Northern provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Hoa Binh have suffered from scorching temperatures of above 38 degrees Celsius and humidity of 40-45 percent.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting warned that hot weather would continue to extend over the Northwestern region, localities from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen, the Central Highlands and Southern regions with the highest temperatures of above 39 degrees Celsius.

From now until the end of this weekend, temperatures in the capital city of Hanoi will tend to increase gradually in frequency and intensity.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

