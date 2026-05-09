Science/technology

Intel continues to expand cooperation, semiconductor investment in Vietnam

SGGP

The Ministry of Science and Technology has pledged continued support for Intel’s expanded investments in Vietnam, aiming to position the country as a critical hub in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will continue to support and facilitate Intel and its supply chain partners as they expand high-tech investments in Vietnam, aiming to establish the country as a vital link in the global semiconductor value chain.

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At the meeting (Photo: MST)

On May 8 in Hanoi, MoST Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong held a working session with Sarah Kemp, Vice President of International Government Affairs at Intel Corporation.

During the meeting, Ms. Sarah Kemp shared Intel’s new strategic directions for Vietnam, affirming the group’s commitment to expanding investment, collaborating on human resource training, and supporting the development of the semiconductor ecosystem.

Recognizing Intel's long-standing contributions to the electronics and semiconductor sectors, Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong assured that the Ministry would provide favorable conditions for Intel and its associated enterprises to scale up high-tech operations locally.

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Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong and Ms. Sarah Kemp, along with other delegates, attended the working session. Photo: MST

The Deputy Minister proposed five key areas for cooperation with Intel:

· Expanding investment, research, and manufacturing activities in Vietnam.

· Providing consultancy for the National Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing Support.

· Collaborating on the investment and construction of Vietnam’s first semiconductor plant.

· Developing high-quality human resources for the semiconductor industry.

· Building a robust Vietnamese semiconductor industrial ecosystem.

Both parties affirmed their determination to transform Vietnam into a key hub in the global supply chain and pledged deeper cooperation in this new phase of development.

Previously, on May 5, Intel handed over 31 units of semiconductor assembly and testing equipment to the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) Training Center and Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi). This equipment will support training and research initiatives under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) previously signed between Intel and these institutions.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan

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Intel’s new strategic directions high-quality human resources the semiconductor industry a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

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