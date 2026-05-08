HCMC leader visits outstanding individuals on Science and Technology Day

On May 7, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long led a delegation to visit outstanding individuals on the occasion of Vietnam Science, Technology, and Innovation Day (May 18).

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long (2nd, L) offers a gift to Prof. Dr. Dao Van Luong (3rd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid visits to Prof. Dr. Dao Van Luong, former Director of the former Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science, Technology, and Environment and former Rector of Saigon Technology University, and Mr. Tran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software City Development Co., Ltd. (QTSC).

Prof. Dr. Dao Van Luong is a leading expert in chemistry, particularly chemical thermodynamics. He is the author of reputable teaching textbooks and has made significant contributions to the Youth Science and Technology Innovation Incubator Program.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long (L) visits Prof. Dr. Dao Van Luong (3rd,R). (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long extended his greetings and best wishes for the professor’s health and well-being, as well as to his family. He also shared that the city is actively and decisively implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, issued by the Politburo on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, along with Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW dated August 22, 2025, on breakthroughs in education and training development.

These two major orientations both place people and knowledge at the center of national development. The city is accelerating the establishment of six advanced research centers, along with innovation hubs of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to create breakthroughs in science and technology and promote technology transfer.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Long expressed his belief that the participation and contributions of leading experts, including Prof. Dr. Dao Van Luong, constitute an important intellectual resource and a strong source of confidence for the city in successfully implementing its innovation strategies and developing its science and technology ecosystem.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Viet Long (2nd, L) visits Mr. Tran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software City Development Co., Ltd. (QTSC) (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to Mr. Tran Huu Dung, deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Viet Long highly appreciated Mr. Tran Huu Dung’s contributions to developing QTSC into a leading digital technology hub in the country.

After 25 years of operation, QTSC has attracted 27 investors with more than 120 digital technology enterprises. It has provided over 650 technology products, services, and solutions to both the domestic market and more than 30 countries worldwide and has been deeply involved in the digital transformation process of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.

The cumulative revenue of enterprises operating within QTSC has reached VND138,000 billion (nearly US$6 billion), of which export revenue accounts for more than US$4.35 billion. Notably, with only around VND200 billion (US$7.6 million) in initial public investment, the park has attracted more than VND6,600 billion (US$251 million) in social investment capital.

He expressed confidence that in the coming period, QTSC will develop an “Urban Living Lab” to pilot modern urban management solutions, ranging from smart transportation and energy management to public security and order, before scaling them citywide.

QTSC is also expected to build a connected network of domestic enterprises that can participate more deeply in the supply chains of multinational corporations, thereby creating technology products “Made by HCMC.”

In addition, QTSC should proactively expand its influence and support digital transformation for nearby industrial parks and export processing zones, contributing to the regional economic restructuring towards high-tech development.

Members of the delegation take a group photo with the leadership of QTSC. (Photo: SGGP)

It is known that, on the occasion of Vietnam Science, Technology, and Innovation Day (May 18), the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City issued Plan No. 163/KH-UBND dated April 29, 2026, on organizing activities to celebrate Vietnam Science, Technology, and Innovation Day 2026 in the city.

According to the plan, activities celebrating the day will be held from May 4 to May 31, featuring 13 diverse and practical programs, contributing to strongly promoting the role of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in the city’s socio-economic development.

Key highlights include the Green and Circular Technology Techmart, the Summer Data and AI Forum 2026, and the Open Lab Day journey to explore open laboratories.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh