Ministry proposes global AI expert network

The Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed establishing a global network of Vietnamese artificial intelligence (AI) experts to connect talent at home and abroad in addressing national science, technology and innovation challenges.

Under the proposal “Establishment and Development of a Global Network of Vietnamese Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experts,” the Ministry of Science and Technology strives to build a worldwide AI expert network linking Vietnamese professionals inside and outside the country.

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The initiative is designed as a mechanism to mobilize and connect AI specialists globally, enabling them to directly participate in national science and technology missions as well as innovation-driven projects.

The proposed network focuses on creating an integrated model that combines research, training and practical application. It is intended to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, and public-sector organizations.

Key action programs under the plan include talent development through direct expert mentorship, advanced training schemes and the incubation of young research teams. It also emphasizes promoting research activities aligned with the needs of enterprises and the public sector, ensuring that scientific outcomes can be effectively applied in real-world contexts.

By Kim Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong