VNREDSat-1 satellite continues operations into its 14th year

The VNREDSat-1, Vietnam’s first observational satellite into orbit, has continued operating into its 14th year, far exceeding its original design lifespan.

An image of VNREDSat-1 capturing Da Nang on May 2, 2026. (Source: Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST)

It demonstrates both the durability of the system and Vietnam’s growing capability in mastering low-earth remote sensing satellite technology.

According to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), VNREDSat-1 has been a game-changer for Vietnam, marking its first fully integrated remote sensing system, encompassing a ground receiving station to an in-orbit satellite. It was successfully launched on May 7, 2013, with an initial design lifespan of five years. To date, the satellite continues to provide Vietnam with a proactive and reliable source of imaging data.

The satellite was launched into orbit from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. It measures 600 mm x 570 mm x 500 mm, weighs 120 kg, and was designed and manufactured by the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS) Astrium of France.

During its operation, the VNREDSat-1 system encountered several technical issues that temporarily disrupted the provision of imaging data. However, engineers from the Vietnam National Space Center under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology proactively coordinated efforts to resolve the problems and maintain the system’s operation.

An image of VNREDSat-1 capturing Budapest on May 5, 2026. (Source: Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST)

Since 2020, VNREDSat-1 has provided nearly 30,000 satellite images serving natural resources and environmental management, scientific research, training, socio-economic development, and national security and contributing to the affirmation of Vietnam’s sovereignty in space.

According to the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), with an operational model well-suited to practical conditions, VNREDSat-1 has contributed to the development of Vietnam’s space infrastructure while also laying the technical and human resource foundation for future low-earth remote sensing satellite projects.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh