Vietnam eyes smart factory shift amid cost, talent, technology challenges

The National Innovation Center (NIC), in collaboration with Uninet Exhibition (Singapore) and related partners, convened a seminar titled “Orienting the Development of Smart Factories and Supporting Industries in Vietnam” on May 5 in HCMC.

An overview of the seminar

In her opening remarks, Assoc. Prof.-Dr. Do Huong Lan of the University of Finance – Marketing (under the Ministry of Finance) noted that technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data, and robotics are fundamentally reshaping factory operations, optimizing production, and enhancing supply chain efficiency. The global smart manufacturing market is projected to reach approximately US$790 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of around 14 percent.

Despite this momentum, Vietnamese enterprises continue to face significant hurdles, including the high cost of transitioning to smart manufacturing, a shortage of skilled digital talent, and heavy reliance on imported technologies. Assoc. Prof.-Dr. Do Huong Lan emphasized the need for practical and tailored solutions to help businesses not only keep pace but also gradually take a leading role in shaping regional smart manufacturing trends.

From a corporate perspective, Ms. Katie Nguyen, Chief Representative of Sunwah Group in HCMC and Deputy CEO of Sunwah Vietnam, said smart factories are becoming an indispensable pathway for enterprises to boost productivity, strengthen quality control, and optimize costs. She underscored the importance of building an open, collaborative ecosystem that connects businesses with solution providers, experts, and international partners to ensure effective transformation.

Delegates attend the seminar.

Addressing the green transition, Mr. Dinh Thanh Minh, representing the Vietnam Clean Energy Association (VCEA), highlighted mounting pressure from international standards, such as ESG and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). He stressed that the question is no longer whether to transition, but how and where to begin. VCEA is currently supporting enterprises in deploying clean energy solutions, applying digital technologies in energy management, and linking them to the emerging green finance ecosystem.

The seminar forms part of preparations for the Vietnam Smart Factory Exhibition 2026 (VSE 2026) and the Vietnam Hardware and Hand Tools Expo 2026 (VHF 2026), scheduled for June 24–26, 2026, in HCMC. The twin events will feature more than 450 booths and are expected to attract around 14,000 industry visitors from 30 countries and territories. They are jointly organized by NIC and Uninet Exhibition, with support from MICE EIMS Han Viet and BEXCO.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan